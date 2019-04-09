Malton Council planning a lights fantastic Christmas

Christmas may be nearly nine months away, but Malton is already investing in what its town council says will be its biggest ever lighting spectacular to attract shoppers and visitors.

The council is to spend £19,118 this year on illuminations for Wheelgate, Yorkersgate, Saville Street, Market Place, Finkle Street, Market Street and Castlegate as part of a four year investment contract by LITE, a Burnley company specialising in street illuminations.

As well as thousands of festooned lights businesses are being encouraged to spend £188 on Christmas trees which will be fitted on brackets outside their premises.

Fiztwilliam Estate is being asked to contribute £5,000 towards the ambitious street lighting bonanza, and businesses will be encouraged to give donations to defray costs.

Councillors welcomed the scheme saying it would boost the local economy by bringing more people into the town.

Town Clerk Gail Cook said: “The message we are sending out is that if want Malton to look lovely at Christmas then get on board. The town will look marvellous.”

She added that it would be possible to extended the lighting show in future years but the annual invest would be reduced in each of the following years of the contract.

They heard that the festooned overhead lights would stay in place year-round and would be used when Malton was staging festivals.