Malton couple’s delight at winning community award

A husband and wife duo from Malton has been announced as the winners of the 2018 Yorkshire Housing Good Neighbour Award.

Malcolm and Julie Williamson have become local celebrities in their neighbourhood for their many noble deeds.

Most notably, the couple tend to a small allotment where they share their fresh produce with fellow residents.

Neighbours have also noted seeing Malcolm battling heavy winds to secure the street’s wheelie bins, despite being 80-years old, and the couple are always first to collect parcels, keep the area tidy and generally help their neighbours.

Their out-going nature is infectious and locals noted that they have created an atmosphere of cooperation and community in the neighbourhood.

Julie said: “What an honour to be chosen for this year’s award. It means so much to us both. We try to help the community out as much as we can and we know that our neighbours try to help us just as much in return. There’s a great atmosphere here and we’re proud to do what we can to make sure it continues.”

Yorkshire Housing community investment manager James Haigh said: “Julie and Malcolm are well-known in their area, they put themselves out repeatedly to help the people who live around them.

“I’m delighted we can acknowledge their hard work with this award.”