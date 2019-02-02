Malton entertainer to star in Barricade Boys spectacular

Malton-born actor and singer Scott Garnham is set to star in ‘The Barricade Boys’ spectacular at the Grand Opera House, York.

Scott, who attended Norton Community Primary School and Norton College, will be at the popular York venue on Saturday 4 May.

The Barricade Boys members have played nearly every major role in musical theatre from The Phantom of The Opera, Wicked and Billy Elliot to Jersey Boys, The Sound Of Music and Les Misérables.

They will be performing the world’s greatest show tunes and celebrating music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry.