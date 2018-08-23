Malton festival a dead cert to be draw for horse racing fans

The Malton Festival of Racing organisers are gearing up to give fans and local people the opportunity to go behind-the-scenes at the yards of some of Yorkshire’s best known trainers.

The event, organised by Racing Welfare, will take place on Sunday 16 September.

Trainers opening their yard gates this year include Richard Fahey, John Quinn and Tim Easterby to name a few.

Visitors will also have the chance to look around the Injured Jockeys Fund rehabilitation centre, Jack Berry House.

Sarah Fanning, regional welfare manager for the North at Racing Welfare, said “The Malton Festival of Racing, incorporating the Stables Open Day, is a key event for the horse racing industry in the area. It provides a special opportunity for racing fans and local people to see the hard work that takes place behind the scenes in the sport.”

Visit www.maltonfestivalofracing.co.uk to buy tickets for the festival.