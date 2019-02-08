Malton firefighter Justin takes on 1,000 running challenge to raise funds for the Allied Forces Foundation

Malton-based firefighter Justin Rowe is running 1,000 miles from Bar Harbor, Maine, to the US Marine Corps War Memorial Arlington County in Virginia for charity. All the money he raises will go to Allied Forces Foundation.

He will be running over 44 days, pulling a Burley Nomad Trailer carrying all of his equipment along the route.

Justin served with HM Forces (Army) for 12 years and is due to retire from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in March after 21 years’ service.

He has been running and fundraising in the UK and USA for the over 20 years, during 2013, he was part of a team of four firefighters that ran to all of the 215 fire houses in the Five Boroughs of New York City.

The team ran a total of 376 miles in seven days with support from Fire Department New York and raising money for the Stephen Siller Tunnel 2 Towers Foundation.

Justin said: “I would like to say a big thank you to my main sponsors Providence UK & Burley USA.

“ I would also like to thank everyone else who has supported my fundraising over the years.”

Visit https://www.firstgiving.com/fundraiser/justin-rowe/run2DC to sponsor Justin.