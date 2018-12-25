Malton firm’s culinary delights at M&S stores

Malton-based Yorkshire Baker helped to develop a delicious and varied Christmas collection for M&S.

The company’s Beef and Bone Marrow Pie made a return, along with a several new products such as the Root Vegetable Tarte Tatin which is the first ever vegan dish created by the firm.

M&S has worked with Yorkshire Baker for five years and supplies more than 75 different pastry lines to M&S.

The Malton business makes around three millions pies, sausage rolls, quiches and pasties for the retailer each year.

Paul Robinson, chef at Yorkshire Baker, said: “Christmas is our busiest time of year and we made hundreds of thousands of festive sausage rolls for M&S.

“This year we also launched our first ever vegan product – a root vegetable tarte tatin comprising of oven roast baby beetroots and Chantenay carrots in a rosemary caramel, with a layer of red onions caramelised in red wine, finished with a carrot and rosemary pastry base.

“It’s really special!”

“We also brought back our classic Sausage Roll Garland, which is a festive ring of all butter puff pastry, filled with seasoned British pork and caramelised onions, finished with hand placed pastry stars and poppy seeds. The Yuletide Log Sausage Roll also made a welcome return.”