Malton heavy trucks plan hailed a success

ACTION to curb heavy trucks from thundering through the town centres at Malton and Norton have been hailed a success.

An experimental weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes has been imposed at the Norton railway level crossing to help combat air pollution, damage to property and to aid road safety.

Ryedale councillors have now been told that the notorious Butcher Corner at Malton has benefitted because HGV traffic has been redistributed on approaches and exits at the crossroads and east-bound traffic in Welham Road has been reduced.

However, says Gary Housden, Ryedale Council’s specialist services officer, there has been an increase in trucks using Highfield Lane and Pasture Lane where three large housing developments are under construction.

Mr Housden said tests have shown that there has been no increase in adverse air quality in the past two years and there has been a “significant” reduction in pollution levels in the Castlegate area.

North Yorkshire County Council officers who have monitored the weight restriction say that latest figures, up to November last year, show that 51 cases infringements by lorry drivers have been investigated and seven cases have been summoned for court appearances.

Mr Housden said that more local consultation is to be carried out on the experimental weight limit and a further report will be drawn up later.