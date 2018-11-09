Malton is named the UK’s Most Dog Friendly Town

Malton, already known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital, will also be called “The UK’s Most Dog Friendly Town” after winning the national Dog Friendly Award.

Malton saw off the other two finalists, Leek in Staffordshire and Keswick in the Lake District, to claim the coveted title at a ceremony in London.

Some of the reasons for the victory include:

○ The local Puppy Parlour has opened a ‘Cuddle Cafe’ which encourages people to donate cuddles to the dogs to relieve stress

○ Dog first aid courses have been held (administering first aid to the dog)

○ Majority of businesses are dog friendly

○ The Talbot hotel is supportive of dogs staying and have dog friendly rooms

○ Many of the shops have resident dogs

○ There is support and help provided to local dog rescues

○ The Work House Gym allows owners to take their dogs with them while they train

○ Willow Green Estate Agents has a dog creche for the dogs that their staff own so they can take their dogs to work.

○ The Animal Art Gallery specialises in animal art and is planning to open a dog cafe

Angela Egan, a campaigner for the award in Malton, said: “We are thrilled Malton has been recognised with this award, which we have campaigned so hard for.

“Here in Malton, we have a fantastic reputation as being Yorkshire’s Food Capital, and so now we’re thrilled to be able to add another string to our bow as The UK’s Most Dog Friendly Town.”