Malton MP takes a tour around moorland estate

Charlie Woof, the beat keeper from the Bransdale Estate, recently took Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake on a tour of the estate.

The MP is the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, who is in the midst of a conservation crisis directly affecting the moorland birds Mr Woof looks after.

A 90-minute drive around the edges of the 14,000 acre estate showcased the habitat management and ensuing wildlife that has benefited from the controlled heather burning procedures and legal predator controls that are currently in place.

Following the tour, Mr Hollinrake sat down with Luke Wilkinson (estates and sporting manager), Murray Wilson (head gamekeeper) and Mr Woof, all from the Bransdale Estate, and Tina Brough (coordinator for the North Yorkshire Moors Moorland Organisation.

Tina Brough said: “Mr Hollinrake understood and appreciated the need for heather burning which helps to create a suitably diverse habitat for wildlife, as well as predator control which allows gamekeepers to try and maintain a balanced population of all wildlife.”