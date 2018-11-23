Malton vets in pets foodbank appeal

Pets in the North Yorkshire area are to enjoy a happy Christmas thanks to a Malton veterinary practice campaign.

Mount Veterinary Group has started a foodbank for cats and dogs to help owners who are worried about having to give up their much-loved pets as they struggle to afford to feed them.

In the run up to Christmas the practice on Middlecave Road is inviting clients visiting the practice to donate pet food, biscuits and treats.

These items will then be distributed to owners who rely on support from Ryedale Foodbank, which provides a lifeline to families and individuals in the area.

Malton Vets veterinary nurse Michelle Coatsworth is organising the special foodbank at the practice.

Michelle said: “Our aim is to collect as much pet food as possible.

“Our clients are always very generous and supportive of any charities we help and any food, treats, biscuits or toys will be gratefully received to help pets over the festive season.”