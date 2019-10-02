Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following A169 crash

A man was airlifted to hospital following a crash yesterday (01/10) on the A169 near Pickering.

The two-vehicle incident occurred around 3pm and involved a Nissan Micra and a HGV.

Fire crews from Pickering, Malton and Kirbymoorside attended the scene.

There were two casualties inside the car - a woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance and a man who was trapped inside the vehicle and suffered serious but non life-threatening head injuries.

Fire crews used hydraulic cutting gear to remove the roof and side of the car and he was airlifted to James Cook hospital by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The A169 Lockton Lane was closed for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.