A man has been rescued after falling down a cliff at Cloughton Wyke.

Both Scarborough RNLI lifeboats launched on Thursday night to help the man.

The coastguards’ rescue helicopter was also scrambled and airlifted the casualty from the bottom of the cliff to the top, where an ambulance was waiting to take him to hospital.

The lifeboats launched at about 7.45pm and were rehoused by about 10pm.