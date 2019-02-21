Man and woman from Eastfield arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis

A man and a woman from Eastfield have been arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis.

This morning police officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Eastfield. They seized a number of items suspected as being used in drug supply including cannabis, an amount of cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested at the property and both remain in police custody for questioning.

Anyone who suspects drug dealing is happening in their neighbourhood is urged to report it. No matter how small you believe the information is, every little piece could build up a bigger picture and inform the police’s operational activity.

To report suspicious activity call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.