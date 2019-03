A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 47-year-old man from Whitby.

The incident happened outside Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace after midnight on 24 February.

The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries four days later.

28-year-old Christopher John Coakley, from Nottinghamshire, has been remanded in custody. He is yet to enter a plea.

He will appear at Leeds Crown Court on 18 April.