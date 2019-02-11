Man arrested after cars damaged and broken into in Scarborough

People living in parts of Scarborough town centre have been asked to check their vehicles after a number were damaged on Saturday night.

Police arrested a man on suspicion of gaining entry to a number of vehicles and officers carried out patrols in the area to look for cars which had been targeted.

They have found a number of vehicles and some owners have been spoken to, but have advised that residents in the Trafalgar Road, Tennyson Avenue, Columbus Ravine and Dean Road area should check that their security is up to scratch.

"We are also appealing for anyone with dashcams to please review their cameras between 9.30pm and 10.45pm to see if you have anything suspicious recorded," said a statement.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 with any reports of vehicle interference or with any footage quoting reference number 12190024803.