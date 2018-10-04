Man arrested and two vehicles seized in the North York Moors

A man has been arrested and two vehicles seized after they were spotted in suspicious circumstances by rural police patrols in the North York Moors.

At about 10pm on Wednesday, 3 October two PCSOs from North Yorkshire Police's Rural Taskforce saw two vehicles being driven suspiciously in the Blakey Ridge area, north of Kirkbymoorside.

The PCSOs called in further police units, and both vehicles were stopped.

One, a silver Mitsubishi Shogun, was seized for having no tax.

The other, a red Suzuki Vitara, was stopped on the A170 at Nawton. It was also seized, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis. The 20-year-old man from Redcar remains in custody while enquiries continue.

A total of seven other men from both vehicles had to make their own way home.