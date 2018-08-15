Man arrested in Malton for breaching bail

A main road in Malton was closed this morning as officers arrested a man for breaching bail.

Police officers attended an address on Yorkersgate, Malton, at 10.30pm yesterday (Tuesday August 14) to arrest a man for breaching bail.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "On arrival the man showed signs of intending to harm himself.

"Police negotiators engaged with the man enabling the incident to be brought to a safe conclusion and ensuring that nobody was injured."

The man was arrested this morning and the road has now been reopened.