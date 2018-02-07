Man assaulted in Scarborough street

A man was assaulted in Scarborough by a hooded male in the early hours of the morning.

The assault happened on Westborough, Scarborough near WH SMITHs between 12:30am – 01:30am on Saturday January 20.

A man was approached by a group of people and assaulted by a male within the group. He caused minor injuries to the man's face.

The offender has then ran up Westborough towards Albemarle Crescent.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The offender was described as a white male, wearing a black jacket with his hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms on, slim build approx. 5’11” – 6” and aged between 16-20 years old.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and any potential witnesses."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC569 Louise Knight.

You can also email Louise.knight@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180010943.