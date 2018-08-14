Man charged as part of a rape investigation in Scarborough

A teenager has been charged with two offences as part of a Scarborough rape investigation.

North Yorkshire Police has just confirmed that the 18 year-old-man arrested in connection with the investigation has been charged with two offences; one count of rape and one count of attempted rape.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates tomorrow (Wednesday).

The reported incident is alleged to have happened at around 3am on Sunday in the alley between the Black Lion public house and the NCP car park on North Street in the town.