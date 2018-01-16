Man charged with assaults after incident near North Yorkshire fracking site

A man has been charged over assaults which took place during protests near Yorkshire's first approved fracking site.

North Yorkshire Police today said that the 65-year-old man had been charged with assaulting a police officer, common assault and obstructing the highway.

The alleged offences took place as protesters locked themselves into a metal device on Habton Road in Kirby Misperton on October 2 last year.

The village near Malton has been at the centre of anti-fracking demonstrations since Third Energy was granted approval in May 2016, but protest action has increased significantly since preparation work began on site late last summer.

A police spokesman said the man had been arrested at Gatwick Airport on Saturday.