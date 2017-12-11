Man convicted of drink driving following crash

The driver of this car suffered potentially life changing injuries after he crashed while over the drink drive limit.

He has now been convicted of careless driving and drink driving.

A blood sample from the driver wast taken following the incident and he was found to be 1.5 times over the legal limit for alcohol.

Last week, he was convicted of careless driving and drink driving, disqualified for 15 months and fined £235.

The crash, pictured above, happened in June near Kirkbymoorside.

Luckily, no one else was injured, but it could have been a very different outcome.

North Yorkshire Police is warning motorists not to drink and drive as the festive season begins.