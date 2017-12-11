Man dies after collision on A170 in North Yorkshire

A man in his 20s has died following a collision on the A170 near Kirkbymoorside.

Police are today appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday in the Ryedale district of North Yorkshire.

The car, a blue Volkswagen Polo, was travelling towards Pickering when it left the road near the junction with Appleton-le-Moors. It travelled down an embankment before coming to rest in a field.

Ambulance and fire crews also attended and the driver was treated by paramedics. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident and carry out investigations.

The man is believed to be from the Pickering area but police say they are not currently in a position to release his identity.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to determine the full circumstances.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the blue Volkswagen Polo in the moments leading up to it, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Hamish Halloway or Lee Cobb.

People can also email Traffic Sergeant Halloway at hamish.halloway@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Traffic Constable Cobb on Lee.Cobb@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference number 12170220416 when sharing information.