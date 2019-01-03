Man dies after fatal collision on A64 involving heavy goods vehicle

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a man died in a fatal collision on the A64.

The incident occurred on the east-bound carriage, between the Grimston Bar and Hopgrove roundabouts, at around 7am yesterday (Wednesday 2 January 2019).

North Yorkshire Police said that they believe the man was crossing the road on foot when the collision happened.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “The deceased is from York and aged in his late 50s. His family have been informed and are being supported by the police while the investigation continues.

"A road closure and diversion was put in place Highways Agency while the emergency services worked at the scene. The road re-opened just after midday.

"Witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage at the time of the incident, are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Emma Drummond or the Major Collision Investigation Team. Please quote reference number 12190000655 when providing details."