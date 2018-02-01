Man found injured near Scarborough pub

A man remains in a serious condition after he was found unconscious having suffered head injuries near a pub in Scarborough.

Police officers are appealing for information after the 37-year-old man was found injured near The Cask Inn on Cambridge Terrace in Scarborough on Wednesday January 31.

The man, who is from Scarborough, was found unconscious at around 1.30pm.

Paramedics treated the man who had suffered head injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Hull Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The injured man is described as 6ft tall, of medium build with dark hair and dark stubble. When he was found he was wearing a dark top and light grey jogging bottoms.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a man of this description in the Grosvenor Road/ Cambridge Terrace area of Scarborough on 31 January 2018 to come forward.

"Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation into the full circumstances surrounding this incident is urged to get in touch.

"Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to The Scarborough Serious Crime Team."

Alternatively, witnesses or anyone with information can can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12180017873 when passing on any information.