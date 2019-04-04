Man in his fifties assaulted in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that occurred in Scarborough.

A man in his fifties witnessed an altercation talking place across Victoria Road between a man in his twenties and a woman.

The younger man involved in the altercation then crossed the road and assaulted the older male witness, causing him minor injuries. The witness was left understandably shaken and upset by the incident.

The assault happened on Victoria Road at the junction of Westborough at around 9pm on Sunday March 24.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The man in his twenties was descibed as being white and clean shaven with brown hair, around 6ft tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black duffel coat.

The younger man and the woman who were previously seen arguing, then left the area in the direction of Norwood Street.

Officers are appealing for information about the man and woman who were seen to be arguing on Victoria Road, or anyone who witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Danielle Vidler. You can also email Danielle.vidler@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190053504.