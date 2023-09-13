Man missing from Scarborough - North Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal for public's help
Chris was last seen in the Scalby Road area at around 3.30am this morning (Wednesday September 13) and police need to locate him as soon as possible.
He is described as around 6ft tall and with black hair, he was last seen wearing a mustard yellow jacket, black trousers, and glasses.
Chris has links to the Bristol area and may be attempting to travel back there, or may have even reached the city – North Yorkshire Police officers are working with colleagues at British Transport Police and Avon and Somerset as part of the investigation.
If you have seen Chris since 3.30am please call 101 with information, or if you kow where Chris is now or believe you can currently see him, call 999 immediately.
If possible, please quote reference NYP-13092023-0038 when providing information.