News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man missing from Scarborough - North Yorkshire Police launch urgent appeal for public's help

Police are urging people to keep an eye out for a man who has gone missing from Scarborough – and say they are extremely worried for his welfare.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chris was last seen in the Scalby Road area at around 3.30am this morning (Wednesday September 13) and police need to locate him as soon as possible.

He is described as around 6ft tall and with black hair, he was last seen wearing a mustard yellow jacket, black trousers, and glasses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chris has links to the Bristol area and may be attempting to travel back there, or may have even reached the city – North Yorkshire Police officers are working with colleagues at British Transport Police and Avon and Somerset as part of the investigation.

Chris has gone missing from Scarborough.Chris has gone missing from Scarborough.
Chris has gone missing from Scarborough.
Most Popular

If you have seen Chris since 3.30am please call 101 with information, or if you kow where Chris is now or believe you can currently see him, call 999 immediately.

If possible, please quote reference NYP-13092023-0038 when providing information.

Related topics:PoliceScarboroughNorth Yorkshire PoliceBristolBritish Transport Police