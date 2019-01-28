Man punched in face on Scarborough's Spa Bridge

A man was dragged to the floor and punched in the face during an attack in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the assault that occurred on Spa Bridge shortly before 8pm on January 15.

The victim was standing on the bridge waiting for a friend at the time.

His attacker approached him from behind and so the victim has been unable to provide police with a description of his assailant.

Anyone with information that could assist the police's investigation is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 12190009128.