Man sustains injuries after being assaulted from behind in Scarborough

A man has sustained minor injuries after being attacked from behind in Scarborough.

The victim, a man in his 40's, was walking down a public footpath near the sports field on The Green, Scalby at 3.45pm on Friday April 5, when he was assaulted by an unknown person.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC569 KNIGHT.

You can also email louise.knight@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190061356.