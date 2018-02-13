Man to be interviewed following Scarborough cemetery damage

A man will be interviewed by police following damage caused to grass and gravestones at Woodlands Crematorium.

The damage occurred on 4 February 2018 between 3pm and 3.30pm when a black vehicle was seen driving in an antisocial manner in the area of the crematorium.

At some point the vehicle skidded on the grass and travelled for some distance until it became stuck, causing damage to the grass and a number of gravestones in the process. The vehicle was removed by a vehicle recovery service.

Police have identified the male driver of the black vehicle who had two male passengers in the car at the time of the incident. He is due to be interviewed by police officers.

Officers in Scarborough want to reassure local people that the investigation into damage caused to grass and gravestones at Scarborough Crematorium is moving forward.

Police are working with staff at the crematorium who will be contacting the relatives of the people whose graves have been damaged.

Sergeant Daniel Thompson of Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This incident has caused great upset for local people and we want to reassure them that the investigation is progressing.

"The driver is due to be interviewed as part of the process, and we will keep you updated as the investigation develops. In the meantime, we ask people not to speculate about who may be responsible and allow the justice process to take its course.”

If anyone witnessed this incident and has not already spoken to the police, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PCs Robert Wardle or Nicholas Simpson. Or via email at Robert.wardle@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Nicholas.simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, please quote incident number 12180020484.