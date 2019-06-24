Man up a ladder gets his head stuck through a window

Firefighters were called to help a man up a ladder who got his head stuck through a window near Bridlington town centre.

The alarm was raised yesterday afternoon at around 2pm, and crews attended Nelson Street.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder and small tools to remove the hinge from sash window to allow room for male to pull his head out of window.

Other calls from over the weekend included a fire involving a small amount of toilet paper in Moorfield Road on Friday evening and water leaking from a drainage system into a property in Queensgate Square in the early hours of Sunday.