Emergency services have rescued a man who wanted to harm himself on a bridge in Scarborough.

Officers located the man on the Spa bridge at about 8.30pm on Monday night.

Specially-trained police negotiators attended the scene, and the man was brought to safety by Fire and Rescue Service colleagues at about 9.30pm.

He was taken to hospital to receive the support he needs.

As a result of the incident, Foreshore Road was closed for a period of time from the Aquarium Top roundabout to Sandside.