Man who was instrumental in setting up Whitby Fishing School dies peacefully at home

A man who was instrumental in setting up Whitby Fishing School has passed away.

Tony Hornigold was an accomplished sailor and sailed with friends and family to continental Europe and beyond on many occasions.

In later years, he worked as the first Director of Training and was instrumental in setting up the Whitby Fishing School.

He had turned his lifelong love of the sea to practical use, working alongside his wife Anne. Tony had previously been a Coastguard officer at Whitby and, in earlier years, a volunteer with the RNLI inshore lifeboat.

Tony was a well-known and respected figure on the marina pontoons and harbourside in Whitby and was always willing to stop for a chat with fellow boat owners, share a tall tale or a pint or two and lend a hand with fixing an engine or repairing a boat.

Tony was a man of many and varied accomplishments from being a Senior Lecturer in automotive engineering at Longlands College in Middlesbrough to playing guitar in a band as a young man.

After a difficult battle with his health over the last year, he passed away at home on Saturday, peacefully in his sleep.

Tony was a much-loved husband to Anne, father to Andrew and Jonathan and stepfather to Thomas and Christopher.

In later years, he took great pleasure in being a wonderful grandad to a growing family of grandchildren, all of whom remember him with much love and affection.

His family said: “With a fair wind and calm seas, Tony has now set a course for new horizons and will be very much missed by all his family and friends.

“He will always hold a special place in our hearts.”