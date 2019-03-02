Manager scoops the jackpot with rising star award

Grosvenor Casino Scarborough is celebrating a win for one of its own this month after general manager Hannah Hugill scooped the jackpot at the British Casino Awards in London – taking home the Rising Star Award.

Hannah, 32, from Scarborough, has worked at the club for eight and a half years, starting as a receptionist before being promoted to a club manager and then general manager.

She was nominated for the coveted award by her club colleagues.

Her colleagues described her as ‘an inspiration, ambitious and a natural leader’.

Quotes included ones such as ‘with her constant support and guidance within this time I have seen myself grow from a casino host to a supervisor in three years’.

A spokesman said: “She deserves this award as this year she has thrived and risen from club manager to a general manager and she has been noticed and appreciated by others.

“She has faith in others, sees so much potential in everyone and wants everyone around her to do well – everything she does has her team and club at heart’ made it clear to the judges that Hannah was worthy of the accolade and part of the future of gaming excellence in the UK.”