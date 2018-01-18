MARK HUME: Everyone is chipping in to help out

It is difficult to grumble too much at the moment, having won 7-0 against Kendal at the weekend, which was our fifth victory on the bounce.

The strength in the squad is there for all to see at the moment, we have had a few players struggling with illness recently, but it hasn’t hurt us too much.

Things can soon change though, all you have to do is look back a few weeks when James Knowles and Danny Stimpson were out and we were waiting on the signing of Bailey Gooda.

At the time that left us very short at the back and with a lot of football to play we have to be mindful of this.

We have made tweaks to the squad though and we are hoping to have another addition in before the weekend.

Having a good-sized squad is a positive thing, especially if you look at the competitive side of things.

I have played in side where you only have 12 or 13 players to pick from.

You know that there is nobody that can come in and take your place and it is natural to become a bit complacent.

I’ve always found it much better to be looking over your shoulder because that gets the best out of you as a player.

You look at that bench and play to the best of your abilities because if you don’t then somebody else will come in and do exactly that.

The lads that areen’t holding the first-team shirts at the moment have been great, even though it can be frustrating for them.

Every one of them has been supportive of the team, but that is down to the fact that we have a great dressing room with no bad eggs in it.

All you have to do is look at players like Jimmy Beadle.

Jimmy is a player I took to Bradford Park Avenue when he was a bit younger. He was a great lad then and he is a great lad now.

He is good for the dressing room with his character and he also has the knack of coming in and nicking a goal.

Jimmy is known as a midfielder, but I’d like to see him in that target man role because I think he’ll bring a bit more to us.

It is also good that the likes of Jimmy, Knowlesy and the other lads are watching games and then coming in and passing on their experience.

That is another big help in the changing room and it helps with what we are trying to do.