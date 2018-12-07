Market Way, Scarborough closed for another two weeks after void was found

A road in Scarborough will be closed for another two weeks after a void appeared beneath the road last week.

Market Way had been closed a week ago after a void was found below the concrete carriageway slab at the side of Scarborough Market Hall.

Forge Valley Road has now reopened.

Area highways manager at North Yorkshire County Council, Richard Marr said: “We have investigated the situation in Market Way and found the concrete slabs in the road have broken. We will be replacing the slabs, filling in the hole and resurfacing the road. It will be closed for the next two weeks until the work has finished."

Forge Valley had also been shut due to a void.

However, works to repair the landslip were completed earlier in the week and the road reopened on Monday evening.