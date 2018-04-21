Marking out the route on four-day challenge

This May Bank Holiday 14 riders from St Mark’s Church in Newby will undertake a four day, 220-mile circular route around the six other churches dedicated to St Mark in the York Diocese.

The group, led by the vicar Rev Mike Leigh, will set off from St Mark’s, Newby, on Sunday 6 May and will visit Marske-by-the-Sea; South Thornaby; Rawcliffe (York); Anlaby Common (Hull); Bellfield (Sutton-on-Hull); and Bessingby (Bridlington).

The group will get back to Scarborough on Wednesday 9 May.

The ride follows the success of last year’s Coast to Coast three day bike ride which raised more than £12,000 towards a new church roof. The group enjoyed the experience so much they decided to take on another cycling challenge.

This year’s ride is raising money for the campaign to build a new church annex and also for the charity Christian Aid.

Rev Leigh said: “It’s going to be great fun and for two great causes. As a church we have supported Christian Aid for many years and the new annex will provide a new community meeting room, a community cafe and other facilities. Any donations will be very gratefully received.”

Visit the group’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/stmarks-newby to donate to the funds drive.