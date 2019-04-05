Mass objection to plans to build 49 new homes on Scarborough's Lady Edith's Drive

More than 160 people have objected to a plan build 49 new homes on a parcel of land in Scarborough and next week the borough council’s planning committee will be asked to give the scheme the green light.

Stephen Hughes has applied to Scarborough Council to build the homes on land at Lady Edith’s Drive near to Throxenby Hall.

The 1.44-hectares site will be made up of 13 two-bedroom homes and 36 three-bedroom homes, all two-stories high.

A report, which will go before councillors on Thursday, next week (11th) notes that 18 of the homes will be classed as affordable.

The scheme has provoked a strong response from residents with 164 individual objections lodged with the council.

The objections raise concerns including the increase in traffic, the fact the site has been deemed inappropriate for housing in the past and the impact on local schools as some of the reasons it should be refused.

One letter in support of the scheme has also been sent to the council.

Newby and Scalby Parish Council has also raised concerns about a second application which has recently been lodged for the former Yorkshire Coast College site in Lady Edith’s Drive that could see a further 139 homes built in the same area.

As part of the planning approval, should it be granted, the application will be required to fund a number of projects as part of a Section 106 agreement.

These will include £166,500 for 12.25 new school places at Newby and Scalby Primary School, approximately £21,000 to be used on facilities at Throxenby Mere and £43,000 for children’s play equipment to be used in either the Newby or Woodlands wards.

Council officers conclude the planning assessment with the recommendation that councillors grant the scheme approval.