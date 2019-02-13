Masterplan to be drawn up to redevelop Eastfield and areas of south Scarborough

A masterplan is to be drawn up to show how best to spend millions of pounds regenerating the Eastfield and south Scarborough areas.

Scarborough Council will use the money from the sale of land in Eastfield to Keepmoat Homes in 2015 to create new housing and leisure facilities for people living in that part of the borough.

The sale of the land for £6.2m formed the basis of the Middle Deepdale development of more than 1,300 new homes.

Now, the authority is looking at how best to spend the money following consultations with local groups and Eastfield town council.The first payment of £1.5m received in 2015 and a further £1.1m was paid in December of last year. The remaining £3.5m will be paid by 2024.

The council’s cabinet agreed on Tuesday to spend £35,000 from the land sale to create the masterplan for what is called the South Scarborough Strategic Growth Area.

Council director Richard Bradley outlined in a report to the cabinet the opportunities available, including establishing 10,000 new and replacement jobs, improving transport links and creating new homes.

He wrote: “With significant housing growth potential, business space, education and training facilities, open space for leisure and recreation, retail facilities and its own local transport and rail connections the Eastfield and wider Scarborough South area is critical to delivering these objectives.”

Mr Bradley’s report outlined a number of projects identified or underway as part of the process, including:

- The development of more than 5,000 homes in the South Cayton and Eastfield areas including a pilot project for the establishment of up to 100 modular homes for the social housing sector

- The expansion of Scarborough Business park to accommodate a number of new investment opportunities

- Proposals for the development of further leisure offerings in and around the Mere and Oliver’s Mount Expansion of the Construction Skills Village providing it with a permanent home

- A number of improvements and additions to the highway in an around Eastfield and the expansion and remodelling of Seamer Station.

As part of the process, consultation will continue with Eastfield Town Council and council members from the areas which will form part of the masterplan.