MATES group lands £8,000 lottery cash

Scarborough Men and Tools Enjoy Sheds (MATES) has been awarded £8,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.

The group will now be able further develop its facilities and skills training with the ultimate goal of finding a permanent home.

The money will enable MATES to commission a custom-built fully adjustable dual work bench capable of being folded away.

A MATES spokesman said: “As some of our existing members have mobility issues this will be just what they need to fully participate in the creative activities. Some of the funding is ring fenced for new tools to expand the range of practical activities.

“We are now looking to recruit new members who would like to come and do what ever interests them, even if it’s just helping to drink the tea and coffee.”

Call Iain Hale on 07907 595 650 or email iain@suepetyt.me.uk if you would like to join the Scarborough MATES group.