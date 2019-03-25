Matty Bowman could make return to Scarborough Athletic squad

Scarborough Athletic interim boss Steve Roberts could be poised to bring young full-back Matty Bowman into the fold ahead of Saturday's home game against Lancaster City.

The 18-year-old hasn't featured since the start of the season, partly because he has been away at Repton School and also because he wasn't in the immediate plans of former boss Steve Kittrick.

While he has been away, Bowman has been training with a number of clubs from further up the football pyramid, including Blackburn, Wigan and Dunfermline.

And Roberts is keen to bring him back for the final few games to aid Boro's push towards the Evo-Stik Premier play-offs.

He said: "I've had a chat with Matty, we are looking at bringing him back to play, but that is something we'll be reviewing before the end of the week.

"I've always kept in touch with Matty since he went away, I know he has been doing well, spending time training at a few big clubs.

"It would be great if we could get him involved again because he does have a good deal to offer the club."

Meanwhile, Roberts is also keeping tabs on other prospects Aidan Thurston and George Walmsley, who have been out getting game time at Goole.

He added: "George and Aidan both played for Goole at the weekend. Aidan got 70 minutes and George managed five before going off with a knock.

"We are obviously keen to keep these lads involved as well, I think they just need a couple more games, then we'll have a look at the situation."