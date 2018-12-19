Mayor of Scarborough praises Royal Mail workers for first class service

Borough Mayor Joe Plant visited the Scarborough Delivery Office to see first-hand the operation of delivering Christmas post and to pass on season’s greetings to its hard-working staff.

Cllr Plant was shown around the office by Delivery Office Manager Duncan MacDermott and was introduced to the postmen and women, who are pulling out all the stops to sort and deliver mail in Scarborough over the busy Christmas period.

The festive Sseason is Royal Mail’s busiest period, as millions of people shop online for gifts as well as sending Christmas cards and parcels.

Royal Mail also plays a key role in e-commerce for many businesses sending goods to customers throughout Christmas shopping season.

Cllr Plant said: “At no other time is the hard work and dedication of postmen and women clearer than during the festive period.

“There is a huge amount of effort and dedication that goes into delivering a first class Christmas all over the country.

“It was great to meet the team here at Scarborough and thank them for the extraordinary lengths they go to ensure Christmas parcels and cards are delivered to loved ones on time, as well as thanking them for delivering our mail services all through the year, in all weathers.”

Duncan MacDermott, Royal Mail Delivery Office Manager, said: “Our postmen and women are working extremely hard to deliver Christmas parcels, cards, letters and parcels to people in Scarborough.

“We are grateful that the Mayor visited the office to see our operation and to support the team.

“We’d like to remind our customers to post early and to ensure all their mail is posted by the recommended dates, so that friends and family can enjoy their Christmas greetings and parcels. If everyone uses the postcode on every item of mail, this also helps us greatly in the job that we do at this very busy time.”

Customers do not need to travel to a Royal Mail Delivery Office to pick up parcels - they can arrange a redelivery free of charge on a day that is convenient for them (including Saturdays), or Royal Mail can deliver the item to a different address within the same postcode area. This service can be arranged by calling the number on the Something for You card we leave or click here.

The last recommend posting dates for Christmas are:

First Class – Thursday 20 December

Special Delivery – Saturday 22 December 2018

For more information about Royal Mail’s last recommended posting dates, please visit www.royalmail.com/greetings or call 03457 740 740.