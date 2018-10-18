McCain 10k race returns to Scarborough's seafront this weekend

The tenth anniversary McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k is almost upon us, with runners, whether serious or not, gearing up to take part.

The race takes place on Sunday, starting at 10am from the Spa, which is the designated Race HQ.

Runners participating in the 10k will be able to register at Race HQ from 8am.

The 10k follows a course from the Spa along the seafront and around the Marine Drive to the Sands complex.

It then makes its way through Peasholm Gardens, past the Open Air Theatre to the Sea Life Centre and then back via the seafront, to the Spa.

The 10k will be followed by two family fun runs at 1.6k and 2.5k.

Those wanting to take part in the fun runs can sign up between 9am and 11.15am, with the one-mile (1.6k) fun run starting at 11.30am, and the 2.5km run getting under way at 11.50am.

Each course will be marked at every 1km, with water stations placed every 4km.

Unusually, Jon Kemp plans to run the marathon backwards for St Catherine’s Hospice, and has been backed by several businesses in the area, such as Deep Sea Electronics, to do so.

Only 2,500 places were available in the race, all of which were snapped up in just two and a half hours in June.

The main sponsor for the event will be McCain Foods, with several other sponsors, including Scarborough Borough Council, backing the event.

Jennifer Domett from McCain said: “We’ve supported the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k for the past 10 years – and it’s been fantastic to watch it grow.

“My favourite thing about the event is how inclusive it is – there really are no barriers. We have toddlers running the Family Fun Runs and people in their 80s completing the 10k. There are seasoned runners trying to achieve a personal best, work teams running for charity and groups of friends who’ve set this as their first running challenge. It’s everything a community event should be.”

Last year’s event came second in the Yorkshire 10ks section of The Running Awards. The organisers are going for gold for their 10th anniversary year and are appealing for attendees and supporters to vote, by visiting www.therunningawards.com.