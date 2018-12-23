McCain fundraisers bring Christmas cheer to Scarborough Hospital's children's ward

Two employees from McCain Foods in Scarborough have donated almost £1,000 worth of toys and entertainment equipment to Scarborough Hospital’s children’s ward for Christmas, after a year of fundraising.

This is the 11th year that Trish and Tony Hall (McCain Company Shopkeeper and McCain Stores Operative) have donated to the ward.

Throughout the year, they have fundraised through a number of activities, including collecting loose change in the McCain Company Shop and pounds from the company’s casual Fridays, as well as holding a Christmas Raffle. Tony also raised funds when he ran the McCain Yorkshire Coast 10k in October.

With all the money raised, Trish and Tony have managed to buy the ward four TVs, 12 DVDs, a PS4, eight board games, six Lego sets, four dolls and buggies, two play kitchens, two large chess and draughts games, cot toys, 16 selection boxes and £65 worth of arts and crafts materials.

Trish said: “It’s incredibly hard for children and their parents to be in hospital – especially at Christmas time. All of us who live in Scarborough will have no doubt been in that ward or known someone who has. It’s great to give back to something that supports so many people in the community. Thank you to anyone who made a donation.”