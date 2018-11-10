McClarrons in funds drive for Herriot Hospice

Malton-based insurance company McClarrons is supporting local charity Herriot Hospice Homecare’s submission in this year’s Aviva Community Fund.

The Aviva Community Fund offers the chance to vote for projects in your community in

order for them to receive funds to continue and grow their great work.

The projects which receive the most votes will enter into the final where a judging panel will then determinewhich of these projects will receive the funds.

This year, McClarrons is supporting Herriot Hospice Homecare with their submission, in order to try and help them raise funds for their Respite Sitting Service.

A spokesman said: “Herriot’s Respite Sitting Service provides weekly companionship for people living at home with a terminal illness to give carers a break from their caring responsibilities, and reduces social isolation.

“The project supports the local Whitby, Hambleton and Richmondshire Clinical Commissioning Group’s ‘Fit 4 for the Future’ vision. This was initiated in 2014 and ensures carers are being supported so they’re in a better position to maintain their own health and wellbeing as well as looking after others.

“A respite sitter greatly benefits both the carer and the person they are caring for.”