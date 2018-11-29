McLarens give added vroom to UTC gathering

Plans to re-engineer luxury McLaren supercars with battery-operated models were revealed at a Scarborough business gathering.

Two handmade £400,000 570-horsepower McLarens were the stars of the latest Scarborough Business Ambassadors’ meeting, held at the UTC engineering college which the group created.

McLaren Automotive brought the gleaming 570S Spider and 720S Coupe from Leeds to Scarborough for a forum organised by Made in Yorkshire and sponsored by the University of Hull.

Jonathan Clement, director and head of commercial at McLaren Automotive, told senior business people from throughout the region about the planned electrification of McLarens and the launch of 18 new models.

He said that its new £50m facility at Sheffield would to enable the design of new carbon-fibre models of cars to be hybrid by 2025 with stronger battery ranges.

“We are on track with our business plan for an exciting and successful future, with the launch of 18 new cars and 100% electrification,” he said as he showed video of the Formula 1 heritage of McLaren.

The meeting follows the success of the Bentley cars business gathering hosted by the ambassadors at Unison in August.