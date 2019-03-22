McNiven at the double as Scarborough Athletic Under-16s see off North Ferriby

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s booked a fine 3-0 win at home to North Ferriby Greens.

The home side started well as Jake Reeves was put clean through by Liam Coulson, but the striker’s shot was well saved.

Reeves wasn’t to be denied though, as nice work from Aidan Crawford slipped him in to put Boro one up after 10 minutes.

North Ferriby had two pacy strikers, but they found Connor Avison and Jensen Bradbury in fine form at the back for Boro.

Half-way through the second half keeper Alex Chapman put Scarborough on a quick counter-attack, finding Aaron Holdsworth, who then fed Reeves and he crossed for Max McNiven to smash home from close range.

It quickly became 3-0 when Reeves was wiped out for a penalty, McNiven stepped up to stroke home.

Avison, Reeves and Crawford all performed superbly for Boro.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s dominated the game from start to finish as they beat Hull United Blacks 3-1.

Riley Foster and Reggie Steels formed the foundations of a solid defensive line in a strong team performance.

Boro hit the post twice before Jake Gallagher slotted the ball home after his initial attempt was blocked.

Boro quickly improved their lead when Finlay Hopper took advantage of sloppy goalkeeping and it was soon 3-0 when Steels marauded forward and fired in from 20 yards to take them into a commanding 3-0 lead at half-time.

In the second half, Boro continued to dominate possession and chances, twice hitting the post, the bar once and the Hull United keeper pulling off some fine saves.

With minutes remaining, a speculative effort from distance caught out the Boro keeper to make it 3-1.

It was an excellent team performance which sees the young Boro side climb further up the table.

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s were too strong for Hedon as they ran out 3-1 winners at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

Chances were few and far between, despite Boro having the lion’s share of possession.

Boro opened the scoring at the mid-point of the first half, when Harvey Holder’s left-foot strike from distance found the bottom corner.

The second half saw more dominance for Boro through some good work down both flanks from Joe Southwick and Zak Hastie.

Boro were rewarded when Hastie played in Ryan Sellers, who calmly placed the ball in the bottom corner.

Hastie was deservedly rewarded shortly after when he burst down the right wing, cutting inside his defender, he smashed the ball home from a tight angle.

Hedon pulled one back late on after coming back into the game, but Boro held on for a comfortable victory.

This week the Seasiders travel to Hutton Cranswick.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s and Hull United Reds shared the points in a 3-3 draw.

Boro dominated possession for much of the game, but failed to capitalise with a number of missed chances.

Kene Knowles’ early effort struck the inside of the post before bouncing clear, but Boro’s pressure finally paid off when Knowles won the ball and he fired into the bottom corner.

With Boro’ committed to attacking, they succumbed to a sucker punch as Hull broke and levelled.

Lewis Hunter was denied by a double save from the Hull keeper as the teams went in level at the break.

Within a minute of the re-start, Knowles played in Cameron MacDonald and his shot found the net off the keeper.

Hull fought back and levelled, before Boro’s keeper Ben Voase fed Taylor Hide and good play from MacDonald fed Luca Mastrolanardo to beat the keeper to the ball and score to restore Boro’s lead.

Both Archie McNaughton and Frazer Hines went close, before an audacious lob by Lewis Hunter went narrowly wide.

Hunter was then ruled offside when he side-footed home, but again Boro were caught and conceded a third.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s travelled to Sproatley and lost 4-0.

The home side were looking for revenge from their cup semi-final defeat to Boro earlier in the season.

Sproatley led 2-0 at the break and went on to finish 4-0 winners in a very ill-tempered game.

The home team were possibly fortunate to finish with 11 players on the pitch .

The Boro lads however kept their heads and were unlucky on a few occasions not to get on the scoresheet.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s lost out by a 5-0 scoreline against North Ferriby Whites

The home team took the lead early on from a long ball that caught out the defence and the keeper.

It was after this early wake-up call that Boro started playing well and had a couple of chances, but were unable to capitalise, meaning it was 1-0 to the home side going into the break.

After the break, North Ferriby were able to take control of the game and took the few chances that came their way.

The scoreline was doubled after some sharp play and it was soon made 3-0, then 4-0 through similar goals.

The scoring was finished when a thunderbolt volley flew into the top corner.

Scarborough kept working hard and kept creating chances, but were unable to score.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s narrowly lost to rivals York City in the Junior Premier League Cup.

In awful conditions Boro started brightly, Aidan Brennan’s shot was blocked and Luca Stuttard went close.

However, York took the lead following a brilliant double save from Kobi Crawford but the rebound was poked home.

York made it 2-0 just into the second period with a very good header and then further added to the tally with a well worked counter attack.

The last third belonged to Boro, Sammy Ionascu’s shot was saved and the rebound finished by Stuttard.

Then the same player hit both posts as Boro pushed on.

But York held firm in the face of lots of pressure to take the victory.