Mediterranean restaurant plan for Scarborough is refused over noise and odours concerns

A businessman’s gamble of trying to open a new Mediterranean restaurant in Scarborough has failed.

The former Ladbrokes bookmakers at 35 St Nicholas Street had been the subject of a planning application to turn the listed building into a restaurant.

However, Scarborough Borough Council planning officers have refused permission over concerns that the potential noise and odours from the premises would have on neighbours.

Applicant Ali Koc said in his submission that his new restaurant would serve 50 people.

His planning statement added: “The current proposal is to leave the Grade 2 listed exterior of the building completely untouched, the shopfront and entrance door will remain unchanged as will the fire escape/rear access door.

“Internally minor alterations will link a washup area to the proposed open plan kitchen, a bar will be constructed between two existing structural columns.

“The restaurant will offer up to 50 covers and will serve Mediterranean food seven days a week, opening at 9.30am and closing at 11.30pm each day.”

Planning officers found that due to a lack of plan about how noise and emissions from a flue would be dealt with they could not grant planning permission for a change of use for the building.

Planning manager David Walker wrote: “The proposed refuse storage area is located north of the building within a shared rear yard serving a number of properties.

“In the absence of a refuse management plan it is considered that activity associated with staff moving refuse to the storage area, particularly during the evenings, could have a negative impact upon existing levels of amenity of the residents of the flats above the application premises.”

He added that the proposed flue from the kitchen would be an “alien feature” on the building and would be too close to existing windows.