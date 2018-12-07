Meehan stars as Scarborough seal success at Leeds Adel 3rds

Scarborough Hockey Club Men’s 1sts enjoyed a great victory in Yorkshire Division Three, winning 3-1 at Leeds Adel 3rds.

The firsts are on a good run and remain unbeaten now in the last five games.

Captain Rikki Lawrence was delighted with the performance.

Kieran Meehan was named player of the match after a great game at full-back.

Nicholas Thompson got his first goal of the season, while Anthony Allison and Freddie Bradley continued their goalscoring form.

Next up for the firsts areDoncaster 4ths at home on Saturday at Scarborough College, 10.30am push back.

Scarborough Ladies made the trip to Bingley Bees in Yorkshire Division Three and came away with an impressive 4-1 win.

Scarborough started off well with excellent passing - leading to the first goal scored by Helen Evans as she ran in and took a shot at goal.

Bingley Bees fought back and equalised in the first half to square things up.

Scarborough recomposed themselves with a well-worked short corner, which led to a goal scored by Kate Dibb, who then notched her second, perfectly assisted by Jacqui Livera.

The last goal was scored yet again due to excellent passing, with Zoe Harrison grabbing the final touch to find the back of the net.

The Ladies are at home to Lindum this weekend, midday push back.

Scarborough Men 2nds lost 4-0 at home to top-of-the-table Bingley Bees on Saturday.

The 2nds were a different team compared to their last outing.

The first half was a close encounter with both sides seeing plenty of the ball.

Scarborough were unfortunate to go into the break 1-0 down after Bingley pounced on a misplaced pass and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Benjamin Colling.

Bees upped their tempo in he second half and began to stamp their authority on the match, with numerous attacks on goal.

Despite Scarborough’s defensive heroics, the away side added a further three goals to make the final score 4-0.

Defender Jack Breese was their player of the match with young Joseph Witty also putting in an excellent performances in the Scarborough defence.

The 2nds next match is away to Boston Spa 3rds this Saturday when they’ll look to bounce straight back.