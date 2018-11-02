Meet Filey Animal Park's new arrivals

Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park have welcomed the last of their new arrivals for this year.
Last month two six-month-old raccoon dogs, from the same litter, arrived at the park.
A spokesperson from the Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park said: “They are not to be confused with raccoons from North America and are a totally different species, originating from East Asia.
"They are a bit shy while settling into their new enclosure but they are proving popular with the visitors – with a face like that they certainly have the cute factor!”
A competition will be run on Facebook to name the two brothers.
The new arrivals have also joined a pair of striped skunks as well as two blue and gold macaws which arrived a few weeks ago.
Alfie and Chester, the two blue and gold macaws, were donated from different homes and are in “fantastic condition”.
“In a short amount of time they have started to bond with each other. They are talking to all the visitors and are sure to be a massive hit!” the park added.
The park are also hoping to develop with more “exotic” animals after being granted a zoo licence last year.
Pictures show owner Fran Holah with one of the skunks; the Racoon dogs; and one of the macaws.
Pictures by Richard Ponter. 1845105