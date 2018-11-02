Meet Filey Animal Park's new arrivals

Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park have welcomed the last of their new arrivals for this year.

Last month two six-month-old raccoon dogs, from the same litter, arrived at the park.

One of the Macaws at the farm. Picture by Richard Ponter 1845106c

A spokesperson from the Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park said: “They are not to be confused with raccoons from North America and are a totally different species, originating from East Asia.

"They are a bit shy while settling into their new enclosure but they are proving popular with the visitors – with a face like that they certainly have the cute factor!”

A competition will be run on Facebook to name the two brothers.

The new arrivals have also joined a pair of striped skunks as well as two blue and gold macaws which arrived a few weeks ago.

The Raccoon Dogs opt for cosy shelter. Picture by Richard Ponter 1845106b

Alfie and Chester, the two blue and gold macaws, were donated from different homes and are in “fantastic condition”.

“In a short amount of time they have started to bond with each other. They are talking to all the visitors and are sure to be a massive hit!” the park added.

The park are also hoping to develop with more “exotic” animals after being granted a zoo licence last year.

Pictures show owner Fran Holah with one of the skunks; the Racoon dogs; and one of the macaws.

Pictures by Richard Ponter. 1845105

One of the Skunks at the farm read for some pumpkin nibbles. Picture by Richard Ponter 1845106a