Meet the 10 Scarborough ladies who are preparing to bare all for charity

A group of 21 women will be baring all to raise money for charity on Friday evening.

Lisa Smith has organised a night full of entertainment, at Cayton Bay Holiday Park, in aid of four charities, Macmillan Nurses, Breast Cancer Care, Cancer Research UK and Willows Lull Children’s Charity.

Cayton ladies go through their routine ready for a charity ' half monty' in aid of supporting breast cancer. Picture by Richard Ponter 184717c

The group of women will be performing the ‘Half Monty’ at the end of the evening to the song This Is Me.

Each lady performing on stage has a connection to cancer and have their own person story to share.

Meet 10 of the brave ladies:

Carol Raper Williamson

"I am doing this because I am a breast cancer survivor and I’m thankful for every day. I was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine mammogram and had a mastectomy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and breast reconstruction.

"I would like to thank all the Brilliant doctors and nurses and to help raise lots of money for all the wonderful BC charities who with their research helped save my life and lots of others."

Elaine Cunnington

"Ladies, please, please do attend your mammograms!

"I was diagnosed with high grade ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), following a routine mammogram in November 2017. Receiving excellent care and support in York District Hospital, I had my first operation on 19th December 2017 when part of my left breast was removed.

"This procedure had to be repeated on 15th January 2018. Results indicated that cancerous cells were still present and so I had a left side skin sparing mastectomy with immediate reconstruction on 8th February this year. The radiation treatment they had discussed with me was now no longer necessary. Happy days!

"I had had no lump to feel and no outward changes to my breast prior to my mammogram. It was the mammogram which raised suspicion! But just look at me now . . happy,healthy and learning to dance !!

"My heartfelt thanks go out to my surgeon, Miss El Sharief and Breast Care Nurses, and of course to my loving family members and good friends who supported me through this difficult time. They obviously love me for who I am.

"I think my message has been made clear, but just in case – Ladies, please,please do attend your mammograms !!"

Jackie Link

"I am there because I have lost one of my very close relatives Rita to breast cancer. I have a friend Di dealing with cancer right now who thankfully is starting to feel a bit better.

"I lost a very good friend Trevor last year to prostate cancer. I am doing this for all of you. Also because of the wonderful inspirational ladies I am lucky enough to be dancing with, who I can now call friends. You are all truly amazing."

Mags Salt

"I’m doing this for me and one of my sisters, we were lucky to get through it and to get other ladies and men to check their boobs and not to be embarrassed about it and to raise lots of money for some amazing charities."

Amanda-Craig Castleton

"Everyone is unique and special but cancer shows no boundaries. ...I have witnessed first hand the devastation, hurt and grief that cancer can inflict on family and friends. I feel privileged to be part of this event with remarkable ladies to raise funds and help create awareness. Together we are strong!"

Jenny Gorse

"My reason for dancing is for my daughter Sally who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. As a mum the news was devastating, the phone call in August 2017 was the worst news any parent should take.

"I thought she was talking about someone else and she had made a mistake. Her dad and I couldn’t understand and comprehend what was happening, the shock was immense.

"Sally went through a mastectomy, chemotherapy and all the side effects , seeing my darling daughter with no hair, the weight loss and the strange effect chemo had on her body was awful. The later stages of chemo when things were at the lowest she said to me I just want to live to see my babies grow up, I can’t explain how I felt, distraught and so cross with this disease.

"Now a year on I find myself at 70 doing this dance routine not only for my daughter but for all these young women who have gone through this and come out with a full and healthy life. My girl is doing okay with 6 monthly checks, her hair is back and she is now looking forward to a long cancer-free life with her husband and children."

Amy Brown

"I’m doing this in memory of my wonderful dad who sadly passed away in 2007 aged 52.

"I hope that by taking part in this fantastic performance we can together raise awareness and as much money as possible for some amazing causes that are very close to my heart. I also want to say a massive well done to all the ladies who have been brave enough to do this with me, you are amazing!"

Jean Barnett

"I’m doing this in support and admiration of all the sufferers and survivors of cancer. Also to raise awareness for ladies of all ages and sizes to check their boobs and to money for charity."

Naomi Darley

"I'm doing this for my mum who died of cancer 7 years ago. She had breast cancer twice and then a brain tumour that spread. And also for my uncle that currently has cancer and for all other people fighting it."

Sharon Horner

"I'm in the finale of this fantastic show to raise awareness of Breast Cancer and to encourage Ladies and Men to check themselves regularly.

"In March 2017 whilst checking my breasts I found a length of tissue that just didn't feel right. I was referred to the Magnolia Centre in York and the consultant showed me the tell tale sign. A dimple only visible to me by lifting the breast and looking in a mirror.

"My treatment was chemotherapy, mastectomy with immediate reconstruction and radiotherapy. I now take medication for the next 10 years.

"I feel so extremely grateful to the NHS and the team of professionals at York, Scarborough and Castle Hill Hospitals. As well to my family and friends who were there for me when I needed them most.

"I hope from my story it will encourage you to check yourselves regularly. Make it part of your routine, be aware of your body and don't dismiss changes however small.

"I am now a member of the Breast Cancer Club, the club nobody wants to be in. But I now have a new set of brave, strong, wonderful friends with whom we are having fun and raising money to give a bit back to the charities who have supported us when we needed it."